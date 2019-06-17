A PhD thesis conducted by Sonia Galea on what makes an inclusive school in the Maltese context has suggested that there is the need to re-evaluate the national inclusion policy.

Other suggestions that Dr Galea included in a list of recommendations to policymakers to further develop inclusive schools are to provide effective training for all educators; to offer more human resources and to revise particular syllabi so as to further accommodate the educational needs of all learners.

The thesis formed part of a Doctor of Philosophy in Inclusive Education that Dr Galea was awarded by University of Sheffield. The PhD degree was partly funded by a 2014 award under the Malta Government Scholarship Scheme.

Dr Galea’s study focused on six Maltese secondary State schools in various parts of Malta and Gozo, where three groups of participants, school heads, inclusion coordinators and teachers discussed their views, challenges and strategies with regard to inclusion. They also shared their lived experiences, feelings and attitudes related to their work.

She used a mixed-methods approach for the study; the data was collected via interviews with six heads of school, six inclusion coordinators and 12 teachers, as well as through questionnaires distributed to 222 teachers. The data was analysed according to four themes: views about inclusion, difficulties and challenges, good practices and recommendations.

The findings indicated that most stakeholders in Maltese secondary State schools believe in inclusion and do their best to implement the inclusion policy. But the participants also ex­pressed feelings of concern and frustration, especially when catering for mixed-ability classes, learners with multiple living and learning needs, gifted students and international students.

In her literature review, Dr Galea discussed three main themes: inclusive leadership, universal design for learning and professional learning communities for inclusion.