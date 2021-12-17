With the festive season around the corner, WeAreNotAShop.com has launched its Christmas Collection – a one-stop-shop-with-a-difference for all things Christmas.

The site, known for its significant Aladdin’s cave of unique offerings, has created a collection specifically chosen for its seasonal gift appeal. The collection includes a wide range of Christmas decorations, ornaments, and items for entertaining, this year’s collection boasts items both for a modern Christmas and others that invoke the nostalgia and warmth of Christmases gone by.

Now in its second Christmas season since the site was launched, WeAreNotAShop.com has attracted its fair share of returning shoppers while building quite a following with enthusiasts of all things quirky and rare. The treasure trove of items found on the site – items that run the gamut from the colourful and fun to sophisticated and vintage finds – guarantee shoppers a most eclectic choice when seeking that perfect gift, at prices to suit all budgets.

With new, fun, and oftentimes rare items arriving each day, the site’s offering provides unique pieces that are perfect for Christmas, and all the products are brand new – apart from the vintage ranges.

“This year, we have taken steps to create a collection that includes every member of the family – even our pets,” said Lady Stephanie Laing, WeAreNotAShop.com’s founder.

“The Collector’s Corner side of the site continues to evoke interest, but the brand-new items are also worthy of a starring role, particularly our Christmas Stocking Fillers, with silly things aimed at children of all ages. Who wouldn’t enjoy a hand-crafted chocolate orange cover in the form of a delightful and cute Christmassy robin?”

Gifts for ladies include freshwater pearls, jewellery, vintage accessories, and novelty mugs. In the Gifts for Him section, a variety of items such as Nepalese cashmere scarves or ‘Father and Son’ matching aprons can be found. A large Chinese cloisonné jar/urn – a highly decorative piece with dragons, intricate scrolls and dragon handles on a carved wooden base – will undoubtedly pique collectors’ interest. The Children’s Section, in the meantime, has a wide range of toys and books, and includes precious items, like hand-painted Limoges porcelain music boxes, while the furry and feathered members of the family can take their pick from a choice of toys, name tags, and even Christmas crackers.

The team ships goods to every corner of the globe – unhindered by production delays. Furthermore, WeAreNotAShop.com is run by a voluntary organisation, and all items are purchased against a suggested minimum donation. All income is then distributed to local charities, such as St John Malta and Save The Valletta Skyline Appeal, allowing customers to support a worthy cause while spoiling their loved ones with an astonishing array of seasonal gifts.