The delayed Gozo Philatelic Society annual general meeting was finally held last Sunday. It was chaired by president Jesmond Borg.

He addressed those present and dealt mainly on key developments connected with the society’s website and future activities.

Secretary Antoine Vassallo and treasurer Felix Grech produced their reports, showing a very active organisation notwithstanding the exceptional circumstances.

Nominations for a committee were invited and the date for the first meeting was agreed when the various posts would be filled.

The meeting concluded with the belated distribution of certificates, medals and prizes to participants in the annual exhibition that was held last autumn.

The George Vella Trophy for the best exhibit in show was awarded to Anthony Grech. The society’s main sponsor is MaltaPost.