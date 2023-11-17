The annual exhibition organised by the Gozo Philatelic Society (GPS) is being held at Il-Ħaġar museum and cultural centre in Victoria. Blessed by society chaplain Joseph Attard on November 12, the exhibition is a great attraction and offers an interesting range of topics in traditional philately.

The religion section includes stamps of the Xagħra titular anniversary and processional statues, as well as Vatican stamps. Flora and fauna are well represented, while history stamps feature the 1565 siege and the 1916 New Caledonia migrant episode. Personalities featured include Maltese authors Tagliaferro and an ‘early philatelist from Gozo’. Thematic items, such as buses and US sheets are also featured.

Early Malta postmarks, errors and varieties and censor marks are among the more specialised exhibits. An exhibit shows covers and folders connected with Il-Ħaġar, starting from its 2013 inauguration.

On show are covers and personalised stamps issued annually by the Gozo Philatelic Society. One can also admire decorated albums, both by young and adult philately enthusiasts.

Free copies of the society’s periodical are available at the exhibition.

Il-Ħaġar is open 9am to 5pm, seven days a week. The exhibition is open until November 25.