The Gozo Philatelic Society showcase at Il-Ħaġar museum in Victoria currently features items related to opera. The theme, ‘Opera is Gozo’, is the Gozo Ministry’s initiative for the month of October. Items on display include unique signed covers of the main protagonists of the opera Carmen held staged in 2010 and other philatelic covers celebrating composers and opera houses.

The exhibition could be considered as an introduction to the society’s annual exhibition held at the Gozo Ministry. Because of structural works at the ministry halls, this year the exhibition will be held at Il-Ħaġar, opening for a fortnight on November 12.

The ‘Opera is Gozo’ exhibition is open seven days a week from 9am to 5pm. Entrance is free.