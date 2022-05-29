Eloquent Silence by the late local artist Philip Chircop is open at the Art Galleries of the Malta Society of Arts (MSA) in the heart of Valletta until June 16. All the paintings that form part of the exhibition are on show for the first time ever.

This provides a unique opportunity to visitors to get a fresh glimpse of who Chircop was as an artist, while undoubtedly noticing a sense of spontaneity and freedom that makes his work remarkably vibrant and dynamic.

The idea behind the exhibition is to present an extensive corpus of Chircop’s work, showcasing his explorative abstract vocabulary and artistic development throughout a career that spanned circa 60 years.

The show blends two interesting features – a commemorative aspect as well as a retrospective element.

It includes his very early abstract works, which date back to the late 1950s when he was undergoing his formal training at the School of Art, as well as a body of work that he created right before his passing, when he was in fact preparing for an exhibition.

“Chircop worked with different materials and techniques, and explored diverse visual possibilities revolving around abstract expressions,” curator Roderick Camilleri explains.

“His medium was always a means to an end, providing a creative opportunity to externalise his artistic expression.

Forged the way to bring a new way of thinking in the realm of modern visual expression

“Usually, the unfolding of the work itself informed Chircop on what type of medium and technique to use, more often than not, gravitating towards experimental processes and mixed media approaches.”

In his monograph on Chircop, art historian Joseph Paul Cassar, a professor, states the artist is a key figure of the modern aesthetic in Malta.

“With other pioneers, he forged the way to bring a new way of thinking in the realm of modern visual expression,” he explains.

“No study of how the modern period came about, or better still, of abstract art in Malta is complete without references to his innovative pioneering contributions.”

MSA president Adrian Mamo is proud that that society is hosting such a unique show.

“Eloquent Silence features a high number of works by this prolific pioneer of modern abstract art in Malta. The works are presented from a very fresh viewpoint and for the first time ever,” he notes.

Eloquent Silence by late artist Philip Chircop and curated by Roderick Camilleri is being exhibited at the Art Galleries of the Malta Society of Arts in Valletta until June 16. For more details, visit www.artsmalta.org/events or www.facebook.com/maltasocietyofarts.