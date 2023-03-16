Maltese snooker player experienced mixed fortunes at the European Championships that are currently being played at the Dolmen Hotel.

Philip Ciantar maintained his strong run of form when he brushed aside Dutch player Mario Whermann 4-0.

It was another impressive display from the Maltese player who has now set up a Last 64 clash against David Vaitzman of Israel.

Ciantar has a tough task on his hands as his Israeli opponent is only one of three players who have yet to drop a frame in the tournament.

