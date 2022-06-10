FIFA badge referee Philip Farrugia will be in charge of two international appointments in the next four days.

Farrugia will launch his commitments with an U-21’s European Championship qualifier between Montenegro and Luxembourg which will be held on Friday at the DG Arena Ljeskopolje of Montenegro (kick-off: 20.15).

For this game, Farrugia will be aided by Alan Camilleri and Christopher Francalanza as assistant referees whereas Glenn Tonna will be act as fourth official.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.