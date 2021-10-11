Maltese match officials have been appointed to control the European U21 Championships 2023 qualifying match between Netherlands vs Wales, at Nijmegen (Netherlands).

The match to be contested on Tuesday at the Goffert stadion in Nijmegen (NED) will kick off at 20:00.

FIFA referee Philip Farrugia has been assigned to officiate this match and he will be joined in the Dutch city by Alan Camilleri as first assistant referee, whereas Mitchell Scerri has been tasked with the role of the second assistant referee.

Glen Tonna will also be part of the Maltese group of officials for this U-21 qualifier between the Netherlands and Wales in the role entrusted to him of fourth official.

