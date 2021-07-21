Maltese goalkeeper Philip Schranz is set to continue his career in Germany after he signed a short-term deal with Regional side FV Wannsee, the Times of Malta can confirm.

For the past few years, the 25-year-old has been seen as one of the most promising goalkeepers in Maltese football and made no secret of his ambition of pursuing his career abroad.

It looks like Schranz has now fulfilled his ambition as he has signed a contract with the German side FV Wannsee.

The Berlin-based club plays in the German regional league and for Schranz will be a great opportunity to show his qualities with a view of a move to a bigger club in the near future.

