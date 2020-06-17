In the run-up to Father Day, singer-songwriter Philip Vella has released a new single, Pa (Dad), to which he wrote both the music and lyrics.

Although it is rather different than Vella's trademark sound, the message is clear, and those listening will have the opportunity to think about their father, and the relation the two have.

Pa is the third release from 60+, an album of original songs which is set to be published in the coming weeks. Pa follows Il-Verità (The Truth), the winning song at last year’s edition of L-Għanja tal-Poplu and Rajt Raġel (I Saw a Man) which was given life during the COVID-19 epidemic.

The song is written in the form of a letter to his father, who even though he might not be hearing him, he would like to let him know that he walked in his footsteps.

Pa is produced by Sean Vella, with German company CAP-Sounds responsible for the digital publishing and Ironic PR & Artist Management responsible for the promotion.