A year ago, Philip Vella was announced as the winner of the 43rd edition of L-Għanja tal-Poplu, a song festival organised in collaboration with Pjazza Teatru Rjal, together with the support of the L-Akkademja tal-Malti and the Arts Council Malta.

Il-Verità (The Truth) was the starting point for 60+, an album of original songs in Maltese, which was published recently during the 44th edition of L-Għanja tal-Poplu, which was shown on TVM.

“I had always hoped to release an album of personal songs, with a genre which I prefer, without falling into the prerequisite parameters set forth by song festivals, as were the songs in my previous albums. With this collection of songs, that hope became reality. I had the chance to explore subject content which had languished in my mind and heart for a very long time, and genres which I am able to associate with myself, and thus make me feel more at ease,” Vella said.

60+ consists of 13 original songs, 12 of which are complete of music and lyrics, and one which is completely instrumental. Every song was produced by Sean Vella, son of the singer/songwriter. With regards to the lyrics, Vella said: “The lyricists that offered me their lyrics for this album are Alfred C. Sant, Prof. Joe Friġġieri, Evarist Bartolo, Joe Chircop and Paul Ellul."

Apart from the release of the album, Vella has also published Ġenna u Infern (Heaven and Hell), the fifth release from the album, following: Allura (And so), Il-Verità (The Truth), Rajt Raġel (I Saw a Man) and the most recent, Pa (Dad).

“I would like to thank Manfred Holz on behalf of CAP-Sounds, who has made the album 60+ available for both streaming and purchase through several digital platforms including: iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon, as well as Marc Calleja Bayliss on behalf of Ironic PR & Artist Management who’s responsible for the entire promotional campaign," Vella added.