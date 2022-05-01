From 2013 to 2022, the winner in the German Bundesliga bears the same name.

Bayern Munich is celebrating its tenth championship in a row. A decade of dominance is a novelty in the five strongest leagues in Europe.

Such statistics are otherwise only known from Skonto Riga, Dinamo Zagreb, Rosenborg Trondheim or Dynamo Berlin from the East German Oberliga.

Bayern Munich is a club that wins titles.

In the last 50 years of the Bundesliga, it has ended up on top 30 times. It owes this to its unique identity: it is the club of players.

