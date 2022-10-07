Philippine boxing legend Manny Pacquiao on Friday won a years-long court battle to avoid paying tens of millions of dollars in extra taxes after an appeals court dismissed the case against him.
“The Court finds that the subject assessment for deficiency income tax is void for violation of petitioners’ right to due process and for lack of sufficient factual basis,” the Court of Tax Appeals said in its ruling.
