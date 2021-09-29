Philippine boxing legend and 2022 presidential hopeful Manny Pacquiao said on Wednesday that he is hanging up his gloves after a glittering decades-long career in the ring.

The eight-division world champion and senator, who has his sights set on a high-stakes rumble to replace President Rodrigo Duterte, said quitting boxing was the “hardest decision” of his life.

“It is difficult for me to accept that my time for me as a boxer is over,” Pacquiao, 42, said in a video message on Twitter that quickly went viral.

“Today I am announcing my retirement.”

The announcement comes weeks after Pacquiao lost his last professional fight, against Cuban Yordenis Ugas in Las Vegas.

