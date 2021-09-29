Philippine superstar and presidential hopeful Manny Pacquiao announced Wednesday he is retiring from boxing after a glittering decades-long career in the ring, describing it as the “hardest decision” of his life.

“It is difficult for me to accept that my time for me as a boxer is over,” Pacquiao, 42, who plans to run for president in the 2022 elections, said in a video message on Twitter.

“Today I am announcing my retirement.”

