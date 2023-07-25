The Philippines claimed a historic first World Cup win on Tuesday as they stunned co-hosts New Zealand 1-0 thanks to a first-half Sarina Bolden header.

New Zealand created a string of second-half chances and had a goal disallowed but the Philippines held on for a famous win in front of 32,357 in Wellington.

It was the Philippines’ first victory at either a men’s or women’s World Cup and blows Group A wide open.

“I can’t believe what we have achieved,” said tearful midfielder Sara Eggesvik. “It shows that it’s possible to do something big.”

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com