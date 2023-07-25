The Philippines claimed a historic first World Cup win on Tuesday as they stunned co-hosts New Zealand 1-0 thanks to a first-half Sarina Bolden header.

New Zealand created a string of second-half chances and had a goal disallowed but the Philippines held on for a famous win in front of 32,357 in Wellington.

It was the Philippines’ first victory at either a men’s or women’s World Cup and blows Group A wide open.

“I can’t believe what we have achieved,” said tearful midfielder Sara Eggesvik. “It shows that it’s possible to do something big.”

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.