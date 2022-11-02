The Philadelphia Phillies smashed five home runs to batter the Houston Astros 7-0 and take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven World Series on Tuesday.

After rain forced the postponement of game three on Monday, the Phillies returned to Citizens Bank Park with a vengeance to dominate the Astros.

Bryce Harper set the tone for a wild start by crushing a 402-foot two-run homer off Astros starter Lance McCullers in the bottom of the first.

