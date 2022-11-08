Kalvin Phillips will make his return to the Manchester City squad for Wednesday’s League Cup clash against Chelsea to boost the midfielder’s chances of being included in England’s World Cup squad.

Phillips was an ever-present in the England team that reached the final of Euro 2020, but has played just 13 minutes in a City shirt since joining from Leeds in July.

The 26-year-old has been sidelined since September after undergoing surgery on a long-running shoulder problem.

Kyle Walker is also a doubt for the World Cup as he races to recover from a groin injury and will not be involved against Chelsea.

England manager Gareth Southgate will name his squad for the tournament in Qatar on Thursday.

“It is up to Gareth,” said Guardiola on whether the duo will be fit for the World Cup.

“They are communicating with physios, and doctors and the English national team. Kalvin will be with the squad for the Chelsea game.”

