Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said on Tuesday Kalvin Phillips was “ready” as he contemplates giving the England midfielder his first start for the club in this week’s League Cup quarter-final against Southampton.

Phillips signed for the Premier League champions in July but underwent shoulder surgery in September and only made four substitute appearances for City prior to the World Cup.

Following the tournament in Qatar, the 27-year-old was described by Guardiola as “overweight” and not “in the condition to do training sessions and to play”.

He has subsequently come off the bench twice against Chelsea as City beat them 1-0 away in the Premier League last week and then 4-0 at home in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Guardiola was asked at his pre-match press conference whether Phillips would start against Southampton on Wednesday.

“He’s always ready,” said the City boss.

