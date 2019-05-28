The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index, a useful barometer of economic and business conditions across the US, came in at 21.8 in July, a significant jump from the 0.3 registered in June and far better than Wall Street’s estimates of five.

July’s reading marked the highest level in a year and runs contrary to pessimism over the sector. Any reading above zero indicates improving conditions.

Federal Reserve (Fed) officials have strongly indicated they will cut their benchmark interest rate at this month’s policy meeting, pointing to worries over a global slowdown and persistent tariff concerns.

Manufacturing has hit a rough patch this year, with the impact of international trade policy tensions and a strong US dollar holding down activity.

In the meantime, UK retail sales recovered unexpectedly in June, suggesting that wage growth supported household spending at the end of the second quarter, data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed last Thursday.

After falling for two consecutive months, the volume of retail sales increased by one per cent month-on-month in June.

Economists forecasted that sales growth would decline to 0.3 per cent after easing to 0.6 per cent in May. The rise in June was driven by sales growth in non-food stores, with the ONS highlighting increased sales of second-hand goods, including charity shops and antiques. Food sales rose by 0.2 per cent in that month, while household goods saw an increase of 1.9 per cent.

Finally, in Germamy, producer price inflation slowed in June, figures from statistics agency Destatis showed last Friday.

Producer prices in Europe’s largest economy rose by 1.2 per cent year-on-year in June, slower than the 1.9 per cent increase reported in May and 1.5 per cent expected by economists. Excluding energy, producer prices rose by 0.9 per cent compared to last year and remained unchanged compared to the prior month.

In the meantime, energy prices advanced by 2.2 per cent, in contrast to a fall of 1.4 per cent in May. On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped by 0.4 per cent, following a 0.1 per cent fall in May. This was the biggest decrease seen so far this year. Prices were forecast to ease by 0.1 per cent.

This report was compiled by Bank of Valletta for general information purposes only.