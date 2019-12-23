Renowned philosopher and professor of bioethics Peter Singer is coming to Malta next year to deliver Philosophy Sharing Malta’s annual lecture. The talk will consist of two topics: ethics and animals and global poverty and effective altruism.

In 2005, Time Magazine named Singer one of the most influential people. He became internationally well known after the publication of Animal Liberation in 1975 which sparked the animal rights movement. His other prolific writings and publications on practical ethics and morality have challenged, among others, man’s most closely-held beliefs on the sanctity of human life and the moral obligations of citizens of affluent nations towards those living in the poorest countries of the world.

Singer was born in Melbourne Australia in 1946. Since 1999, he has been professor of bioethics at Princeton University, New Jersey, and since 2005, laureate professor at the University of Melbourne. He divides his time between Melbourne and New York.

The lecture is planned for April 20, 2020 at the Grand Hotel Excelsior. A modest fee will be charged to all prospective attendees to cover all the hosting expenses of this lecture.

Members will be entitled to a 50 per cent discount on the price.

At the moment, the foundation is look-ing for sponsors to cover the visiting fees of Singer, who will be passing all proceeds raised to charitable causes of his choice.