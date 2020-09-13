The Philosophy Sharing Foundation has launched a revamped website on the existing domain below.

One of the new website’s most notable features is that it allows visitors to freely log in and post material in the blogs and discussion topics of the forum.

However, posts that are politically motivated or attack people, institutions, religious sentiment and minority positions or make use of crude and/or sarcastic language will not be allowed.

Any signed-up member will now be able to follow other signed-up members on the website and will be notified via e-mail when that particular member has posted anything on the website. The website also has an online shop where one can buy the most recent edition of the foundation’s magazine Share or download previous editions, as well as buy books on sale during its last activities.

The site also features links to the videos of talks and the annual conferences of the foundation.

One can also register for membership, renew an existing one or offer a donation through the online shop. The website only uses PayPal as a payment mechanism.

Members are also encouraged to use the website to provide any feedback or ideas they wish to communicate to the foundation.

www.philosophysharing.org