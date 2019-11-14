Vera Sant Fournier (picture) will be discussing art and how it relates to interiors in Philosophy Sharing’s talk for the month of November tomorrow.

Give Sant Fournier an empty room and in no time she will turn it into an explosion of colours and ideas. Many concur that she is one of the best interior designers in circulation with her amazing skills and unique approach often taking creativity to its extreme limits.

Her mind is a treasure trove of ideas which often sees her think out of the box or even without the box.

Her portfolio is impressive and includes everything from residential to commercial and yacht projects.

The talk is taking place at Arthall in Triq Agius de Soldanis in Victoria tomorrow at 7.30pm. Entrance is free.