The Phoenicia Malta appeared last month in the final episode of a brand new UK television documentary, Malta: Jewel of the Mediterranean.

Narrated by Samantha Bond, the four-part series described Malta as a “magical island nation” that is a “haven for Brits” who visit to experience its “azure seas, sun-kissed valleys and history that goes with a bang”.

The last episode in the series, which aired on January 25 on the UK’s Channel 5, introduced viewers to “one of Malta’s oldest and most prestigious hotels”, The Phoenicia Malta. The narrator recalled the hotel’s long history, noting “the rich, the famous and the royal” guests who have stayed there since it opened its doors in 1947, from the late Queen Elizabeth II who frequented the hotel’s ballroom, to film stars such as Brad Pitt and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

One of the premier wedding venues

The Phoenicia Malta general manager Robyn Pratt guided viewers through the hotel, sharing insights into her daily operations at the five-star property.

“Details matter in a hotel like ours. Everything has to be perfect. We must give guests an idea of what The Phoenicia Malta experience looks like,” Pratt said.

Today, she oversees the hotel’s 200-strong team, which represents 37 nationalities, the narrator explained.

“Malta is a warm country, not just for the sun, but for the warm hearts of the people,” she said.

Malta: Jewel of the Mediterranean also offered a glimpse of The Phoenicia Malta as “one of the premier wedding venues on the island”, following a young couple as they considered it for their wedding.

Viewers joined the couple as they took in the luxurious “art déco-style ballroom – which still has its original features”, before sampling some winning canapes that could feature as part of their wedding menu.

The narrator concluded, noting the happy couple, that it seemed “the grand old lady of Maltese hotels has worked her magic”.

UK viewers of the documentary were offered the opportunity to win a five-night Malta getaway at the five-star hotel, along with £1,000 spending money.

The hour-long episode also spotlighted the world of Malta’s nautical pilots as they guided ships safely into Valletta’s Grand Harbour, Ħamrun’s Chocolate Festival and the island’s long connection with chocolate dating to the Knights of the Order of St John, the long-standing relationship between the British Navy and The Pub in Valletta, and the ongoing restoration of Villa Guardamangia, where a young then-Princess Elizabeth once lived with Prince Philip.

More information about The Phoenicia Malta is available at www.phoeniciamalta.com.