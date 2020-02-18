A reservation executive has been named Phoenicia Hotel Malta’s 2019 employee of the year.

Rachel Borg received constant praise from hotel guests and earned several perfect 100 per cent scores in reservation audits.

The outstanding reviews have earned her recognition as the year’s best worker at the five-star hotel.

“Rachel consistently ensures that guests are seen to, heard and accommodated as much as possible, while she is always working on building excellent relationships with all the members of the team,” said general manager Brice Kemper.

“For these reasons, her commitment to her role is indisputable and her contribution to the hotel is invaluable.”