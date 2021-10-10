Stephanie Borg has been invited to be the artist-in-residence at the Phoenicia Hotel in Floriana during the month of October.

During this month, a series of artworks from her Malta Inspired Collection together with the Nwar Homeware and Tableware Collection will be displayed at the Palm Court lobby area.

The exhibition was officially launched on October 1 with a few privileged guests and partners of the Stephanie Borg brand.

Stephanie Borg (right) with Dorothy Scicluna at the Phoenicia event.

The artist explained the inspiration and the hard work behind the Nwar Blue Blossom concept and its collection, and revealed her ambitions for the future of this collection.

“Nwar is the result of what has inspired me over these past 13 years since I began my Malta-inspired creative journey. It is a personal ode to the patterns and designs created by our forefathers who painstakingly executed their craft to perfection. My objective is to celebrate these crafts through contemporary design and application, thus allowing them to blossom into something new,” she said.

A striking addition to the Nwar tablescape is the Nwar-themed stationery design that includes place cards, menu cards, favour boxes and event invitations.

The Nwar Blue Blossom Collection is also available for rent for weddings, private parties and corporate events.

During the event at the Phoenicia, the artist also launched the 2021 Nwar Limited Edition Silk Scarf. This bold yet elegant limited-edition scarf in pure silk is a timeless fashionable addition to any wardrobe. Its blue and white pattern is another unique interpretation of the Nwar design concept.

Borg has purposely chosen clinical psychologist and psychotherapist Dorothy Scicluna as the face of Nwar for 2021/2022. While going about listening, helping and guiding others, she is also a committed mother and friend.

By choosing Scicluna, Borg’s aim is to celebrate all the unsung heroes that are real-life celebrities for those who meet them.

The collection is limited to 200 silk scarfs, each supplied with a numbered certificate by Borg.

As per every annual tradition for Borg’s silk scarfs, clients have the option to reserve their favourite number from year to year.