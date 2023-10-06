Phoenicia Malta has been chosen by Condé Nast Traveler's readers as the third-best hotel in Central and Southern Europe.

The lifestyle travel magazine announced the results of its annual readers' choice awards this week.

More than 520,000 readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe.

The Phoenicia ranked third best hotel in Central and Southern Europe following Park Hyatt and Hotel Sacher, both in Vienna.

"We are deeply honoured to be included in this prestigious list, especially as it reflects the votes and feedback of our guests. At The Phoenicia Malta, we take great pride in providing warm, personalised hospitality, and it's truly a source of pride to see valued guests returning year after year," Owner of The Phoenicia Malta Mark Shaw said.

"I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to our exceptional team, whose unwavering dedication ensures that we consistently fulfil The Phoenicia promise. I also want to extend my thanks to all our guests who continue to choose us as their preferred hotel in Malta."

The Phoenicia is a five-star hotel just outside Valletta, set across seven acres of landscaped gardens.

The property is a distinguished member of The Leading Hotels of the World and offers 132 rooms and suites, an infinity pool, and a spa.