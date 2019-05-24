An exhibition focusing on the discovery of a Phoenician shipwreck dating back to 700 BC and discovered off Xlendi in 2007 at a depth of 110 metres, is running at the Gozo Area Office at the Ċittadella until the end of next month.

This intriguing ancient vessel has attracted worldwide attention since it is the oldest wreck ever found so far in this region.

The Phoenicians were renowned to be skilful and brave maritime traders who managed to create an impressive commercial network across several countries. Their trading routes are known to have extended as far up into Britain and to Mesopotamian ports and east to mainland Greece and Crete. Yet the exact routes on which they travelled have remained elusive. The discovery of shipwrecks which date to the Phoenician period shed further light on the possible trade routes of these mysterious Phoenician merchants.

Based on more than 10 years of research, the University of Malta, in collaboration with a number of partners, has utilised state of the art technologies to study and explore one of the most exciting underwater archaeological discoveries in the central Mediterranean. The exhibition will highlight some of the innovative techniques that were used in this project, including the methods used to recover a number of artefacts from the shipwreck, some of which were previously unknown in the archaeological record.

Besides following the results of this interesting study, visitors at this exhibition will be able to explore a number of artefacts which were recovered from the shipwreck. Moreover, they can use the audiovisual aids to transport themselves into an underwater world of historical discovery.

The exhibition will also explain stories of trade, exchange, production and consumption in the archaic Mediterranean.

The exhibition is open Monday to Friday from 8am to 4pm. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.heritagemalta.org.