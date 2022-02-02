On Friday, February 11, the Phoenicians' Route will host a cultural tourism training meeting at the National Museum of Archaeology in Valletta.

The morning session will host the scientific committee while the afternoon session will be open to the public and partners including the Council of Europe, Heritage Malta, the Institute of Maltese Studies at the University of Malta and the Association of Local Councils. The event is also supported by the Ministry of Finance and the ADRC Trust and is organised by Inizjamed. For further information contact info@inizjamed.org.

The full programme is available here.