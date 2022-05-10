Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams was named NBA coach of the year on Monday after guiding the Arizona through a league-leading 64-win campaign.

The NBA said in a statement Williams won the nod for the Red Auerbach Trophy after beating out Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins and Miami Heat boss Erik Spoelstra.

It is the first time the 50-year-old Williams has received the award.

He is the third Phoenix coach to win coach of the year after Cotton Fitzsimmons (1988-89) and Mike D’Antoni (2004-05).

In a preferential ballot of 100 sports journalists and broadcasters, Williams received 458 points after receiving 81 first place votes.

