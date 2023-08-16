Birkirkara council has filed a judicial letter against communications company Epic, complaining that overhead fibre optic cables it is installing are a danger and an eyesore.

The council said the cables are being attached to old, rusty poles belonging to Enemalta or affixed to the facades of houses, triggering a flurry of reports by property owners complaining about damage.

These newly-installed cables not only created inconvenience but also had a negative impact on the town’s aesthetics, the council said.

Worse still, since the cables were being attached to old and rusty electricity poles, they posed a danger and an imminent risk that someone might get hurt. Further damage may also be caused to property owners.

The council called upon Epic to eliminate this danger immediately, suggesting underground installation of the cables as an alternative, also eliminating the eyesores.

Whilst reserving its rights to seek further legal action, the council declared that it was holding Epic responsible for damages and costs faced by itself and residents as a result of this cable installation.

Lawyer Richard Sladden signed the letter that was filed before the First Hall, Civil Court.