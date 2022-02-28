A photo essay capturing the drama and fear experienced by migrants at sea by local photojournalist Darrin Zammit Lupi placed second in an international competition held recently as part of the Xposure International Photography Festival, in the United Arab Emirates.

Zammit Lupi, a Reuters contractor and a former Times of Malta photographer, also had the opportunity to exhibit his works during the week-long festival held at the Expo Centre Sharjah.

His photo essay comprises 12 images which were shot last summer during a two-month-long embed on board the migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3.

“The photos depict the intensity, the drama, the heartbreak, the terror, the pain of rescue operations at sea but also show the joy and relief at being rescued, of surviving the deadliest migration route in the world,” Zammit Lupi explains.

The photographer has been covering migration for the past 25 years but his last mission on the Sea-Watch 3 was different from the previous ones and proved to be a much more immersive experience.

“I found myself having a dual role: I was an integral part of the rescue team on the ship’s RHIBs [rigid-hulled inflatable boats] and helping during the rescues, be it handing out life jackets, pulling people out of the water and so on. This took priority over taking photographs or shooting video footage,” he notes.

He later entered the Independent Freelance Photojournalist Awards (IFPA) competition after coming across a public call on social media.

The Xposure International Photography Festival has been growing in stature every year and the sixth edition was packed with exhibitions, workshops, seminars, screenings, focus groups, competitions and a trade show.

“The ruling royal family take a very keen interest in it and there’s no shortage of funding,” Zammit Lupi says.

“It’s become a world-class event, something that’s also evident from the calibre of photographers who took part this year, including legends such as James Nachtwey, Steve McCurry, se­veral National Geographic big names and countless others.”

He adds that there were several photographers whose works he was familiar with and who “have been massive influences” on him since he first got into photography.

Zammit Lupi with fellow photojournalists Heidi Levine and James Nachtwey at the Xposure International Photography Festival, in the United Arab Emirates. Photo: Heidi Levine

“It was a huge privilege to meet them. Take someone like James Nachtwey – probably the most renowned war photographer (or anti-war, as he prefers to put it) of the late 20th century and 21st century. Names don’t get any bigger than that and, yet, he remains an extremely friendly, down-to-earth and approachable person and I enjoyed several conversations with him,” he enthuses.

“Most of the exhibiting photographers were at the festival in person and, apart from most of them also delivering talks, we also had an intensive social programme, all stayed in the same hotel, so one kept running into these people all the time.” Placing second at the IFPA was the cherry on the cake.

“Coming in second place in the IFPA is a huge honour. Of course, there’s a tinge of disappointment at missing out at the top spot, especially given that I’m told it was a really close call, but coming second is still way better than I’d ever hoped for,” Zammit Lupi says, while describing the winning work, Hong Kong, Times of Dissent, by Brazilian photographer Ivan Abreu as “excellent”.

Looking ahead, Zammit Lupi confides that he has a few photographic projects up his sleeve. However, his main focus remains fundraising activities for a school in Ethiopia that will bear his late daughter’s name.

Rebecca passed away last year at the age of 15 after a gruelling battle with cancer.

Zammit Lupi’s photos were displayed in a large exhibition space organised by the IFPA at the Expo Centre Sharjah. Photo: Heidi Levine