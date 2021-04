A composite image of the moon during a transit of the ISS, captured by Alexei Pace on June 9, 2017, at 10:36pm from Rabat, Malta. For a rough comparison, the ISS is about 1,000 times closer to the earth than the moon. The composite was created from several frames, taken in rapid succession, of the ISS passing in front of the moon.

Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee. Support Us