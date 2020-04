This image shows the Specim IQ hyperspectral camera acquired by the Centre for Biomedical Cybernetics. This portable camera covers a spectral band of 400 to 1000 nanometers with a spectral resolution of seven nanometers. By using such cameras, the spectrum for each pixel in an image can be obtained, gaining more information than a typical digital camera or the naked eye can provide.

