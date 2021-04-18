The mathematicians Avi Wigderson and Lászlo Lovász won the 2021 Abel Prize for their contribution to mathematics and computer science. Wigderson works at the Institute for Advanced Study, Princeton, the US. His main contributions are in the area of computational complexity theory. Wigderson, a professor, has managed to connect profound ideas in mathematics to theoretical computer science. His work is related to the ideas in the main article. Lovász is a member of the Alfréd Rényi Institute of Mathematics and of Eötvös Loránd University (Budapest, Hungary). His primary research is in discrete mathematics. He has solved many important problems in graph theory, including Kneser’s conjecture. Photo: https://easac.eu/fileadmin/images/News/Lovasz_and_Wigderson.jpg

