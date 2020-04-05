Rachel Carson was an environmental scientist famous in the 1960s for her book Silent Spring, a landmark in America’s environmental history. In this work she describes the dangers that pesticides and chemicals may cause to plants and animals, including ourselves as humans.

“It is a wholesome and necessary thing for us to turn again to the earth and in the contemplation of her beauties to know the sense of wonder and humility.” Rachel Carson image source: https://www.globalcitizen.org/en/content/17-top-female- scientists-who-have-changed-the-worl/