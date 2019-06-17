Meet Sirocco, New Zealand’s official spokesbird for conservation. Fat, cuddly and strangely resembling an owl, the critically endangered kakapo is the heaviest parrot known, the only flightless parrot and the world’s longest-living bird with a maximum lifespan of 120 years. The kakapos’s survival faces challenges from infertility, inbreeding, predators, hunters and environmental issues. Today only 126 birds survive.
