Jellyfish at Wied l-Għasri: This picture of the common jellyfish Pelagia, also known as the mauve stinger, was taken at Wied il-Għasri, Gozo. If you like to identify jellyfish you can report sightings through the Spot the Jellyfish campaign. This will supply useful data for local marine scientists and tourist authorities through a citizen science approach. http://oceania.research.um.edu.mt/jellyfish/

