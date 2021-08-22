This is a photo of Paul Pierre Lévy, a French mathematician who was born in Paris to a Jewish family in 1866. During World War I, Lévy was responsible for conducting mathematical analysis work for the French artillery.

After the war, he was appointed professor of analysis at the École Polythechnique where he remained till his retirement in 1959. He made many contributions to probability theory and stochastic processes. He was also a prolific writer and published a number of books related to the above-mentioned topics. Lévy received a number of honours, including membership at the French Academy of Sciences, as well as an honorary membership at the London Mathematical Society.

Photo: http://annales.org/archives/x/paullevy.html