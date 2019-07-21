The picture shows a silver screen printed antenna array prototype designed by scientists from the University of Malta’s Institute of Space Sciences and Astronomy (ISSA) and the Physics Department, capable of operating over a large range of frequencies can be used for TV, wireless, Bluetooth and near-field communications.

Photo: CPI Ltd company | from Innovation to Commercialisation https://www.uk-cpi.com/case-studies/cpi-helps-to-construct-worlds-largest-radio-telescope

Sponsored through the Technology Development Programme of the Malta Council for Science and Technology (MCST) this project has deployed an array of 100 meters squared of this antenna and implemented a verification system to investigate its reliability as a radio telescope entity - one antenna to rule them all.