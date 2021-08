This giant moray eel literally bit off more than it could chew when it attacked this porcupine pufferfish. These tiny fish are famous for their ability to ‘blow’ themselves up when attacked, by ingesting large amounts of water (or air) they can expand their hyper elastic stomach, transforming into a virtually inedible ball several times their normal non-inflated proportions.

Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee. Support Us