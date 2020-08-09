In his PhD thesis, Anton Buhagiar studied the type of phase transition that occurs when there are clusters of particles in a material that may either coalesce to form larger clusters or fragment to form smaller ones. He carried out several computer simulations of a model of an alloy of two metals quenched from a high temperature[1]. Subsequent theoretical work by Oliver Penrose and other researchers confirmed the results obtained in these simulations[2]. Similar models continue to be studied to this day[3], and have also found applications in biology[4].

