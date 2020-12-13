John Horton Conway (left), considered by some as the greatest mathematician of our time, died on April 11, 2020 from COVID-19. He was 82 years old. The New York Times obituary called him a “magical genius”. His contributions to mathematics were profound and wide, in number theory, coding, probability, topology and group theory. He is popular for inventing the Game of Life. Image source: https://www.princeton.edu/news/2020/04/14/mathematician-john-horton-conway-magical-genius-known-inventing-game-life-dies-age

Ron Graham (middle) was one of the most prolific combinatorial mathematicians. He contributed deep results to all areas of mathematics which he touched. He is popular for his Graham Number, which for a long time was the largest known number to arise from a natural mathematical problem. He served as president of the American Mathematical Society and as president of The International Jugglers’ Association. In 1990, he was one of the invited speakers at the First Malta Conference on Graphs and Combinatorics. Graham passed away on July 6, 2020 at the age of 84. Image source: https://www.theguardian.com/science/2020/aug/03/ron-graham-obituary

Richard Guy (right) died on March 9, 2020 at the age of 103. He collaborated with both Conway and Graham. Guy’s most popular works are probably his books written jointly with Conway, the series Winning Ways for Your Mathematical Plays and The Book of Numbers. Much of Guy’s work strives to convey the joy of discovery and wonder in mathematics to as wide an audience as possible. Image source: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Richard_K._Guy