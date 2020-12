The Science in the City Malta team is calling all artists and performers to apply now for the 2021 festival. The theme for next year is Sowing Seeds – it will focus on Malta’s environment, but also on nurturing research to flourish locally. The deadline is midnight today, December 27, 2020. To apply: https://scienceinthecity.org.mt/apply-now/.

