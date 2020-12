The gas giants Jupiter (left) and Saturn (right), imaged by Josef Borg on different dates from Birkirkara. In both cases, the planets themselves showcase the tops of their massive atmospheres. Saturn itself boasts a large system of rings, made of rock and ice fragments, spanning a width of about two-thirds the Earth-Moon distance (over 200,000 kilometres), although only an estimated 10 metres thick!

