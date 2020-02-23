An etching by Albrecht Dürer in 1514. It can be interpreted as an allegory of our own imperfection in search of an unattainable perfection. The woman embodies melancholy, which was a humour associated with creativity and insanity. Reason was considered higher than creativity and yet this melancholic muse has created a magic square and several perfect geometric shapes. Despite her perfect creation, she is unable to transcend her melancholy, thus illustrating the fundamental inability to escape the human condition.

Times of Malta Premium

This article is part of our premium content. You have exceeded your 10 free articles for this month. A subscription is required to access Times of Malta content from overseas.Register"> to get 10 free articles per month. Subscribe to gain access to our premium content and services. Your subscription will also enable you to view all of the week's e-paper editions (both Times of Malta and The Sunday Times of Malta), view exclusive content, have full access to our newspaper archive to download editions from 1930 to today, and access the website in full from overseas. All of this will also be available to you from our tablet and mobile apps. Already have an account? Sign in here.