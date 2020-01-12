English mathematician Philip Hall (1904-1982) and Hungarian mathematician Dénes Kőnig (1884-1944) are both mentioned in the main article above.

Hall was a professor at University of Cambridge. He made several distinguished contributions to the mathematical area of group theory. He was elected a fellow of the Royal Society in 1942 and was the president of the London Mathematical Society from 1955 to 1957. He was awarded the Senior Berwick Prize in 1958, the Sylvester Medal in 1961, the De Morgan Medal in 1965 and the Larmor Prize in 1965.

Kőnig was a professor at the Budapest University of Technology and Economics. His work inspired the growth of the mathematical area of graph theory (now a hugely popular area) and he wrote the first textbook on it. Kőnig helped persecuted mathematicians after the occupation of Hungary by the Nazis.