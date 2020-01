A thermal image showing temperature variations across different parts of the foot. Foot temperature patterns can provide useful information about the health condition of the foot. Through the DRIFT project, researchers at UM are working on the development of a system for in-shoe temperature monitoring which will allow for the continuous monitoring of foot temperature distribution during daily activities. The system being developed is intended to help detect problematic foot conditions at an early stage and prevent foot complications in patients living with diabetes.

