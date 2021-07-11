Anthony Fenech, Roger Ellul Micallef, Janet Mifsud, Maria Cordina, Vanessa Petroni Magri, Mark L. ZammitDepartment of Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics, University of Malta

Some patients respond to certain medicines differently than others. For example, they may have a higher risk of side effects, or the medicine might show a very weak effect. Research into how genetics may influence pharmacology has provided us with the technology to predict how a specific patient will respond to a particular medicine. This is called pharmacogenetics. The image shows pharmacogenetic tests being conducted on a set of DNA samples.